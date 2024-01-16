Retired magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona has died, aged 71.

Known to friends and colleagues as 'It-Tiger' Micallef Trigona served as magistrate for several years and presided over the compilation of evidence against former Chief Justice Noel Arrigo and Judge Patrick Vella who were charged, and subsequently convicted, of bribery.

Micallef Trigona was also assigned a libel case filed by a colleague of his, then-magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, against journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia. Caruana Galizia unsuccessfully sought to have Micallef Trigona removed from the case. In 2011, he acquitted her of having harassed the magistrate.

He retired in 2017.

Micallef Trigona worked briefly at Times of Malta parliamentary editor before becoming a magistrate.

He is survived by his wife Angele and their daughters Krista and Stephanie.

His funeral will be held on Friday afternoon at Attard parish church.