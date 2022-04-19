Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty will play in a golf exhibition tournament, organisers said Tuesday, heightening speculation that she could become a golfer after her shock retirement.

The three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world when she stepped away from the sport in March, with the multi-talented 25-year-old coy about her plans.

But Icons Series organisers revealed that she would be among the sports stars competing in the US event in June.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Icons Series in America with a Mount Rushmore of the world’s best athletes, all incredible golfers and fierce competitors,” Icons Series chief executive Thomas Brookes said in a statement.

