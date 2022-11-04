Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he understands Gerard Pique’s decision to retire halfway through the season, because the 35-year-old defender doesn’t feel as “important or useful” to the team as before.

Pique announced he would play his final match at Camp Nou on Saturday against Almeria, while he will also be available for the club’s last game before the World Cup at Osasuna on Tuesday.

This season Xavi has only called on him because of injuries, with Pique behind Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order at centre-back.

Click here for full story.