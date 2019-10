The Lay Fraternity of Blessed Charles de Foucauld is organising a retreat from November 1 at 6pm to November 3 at 2.30pm at the Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat.

The theme is B’xejn ħadtu, b’xejn agħtu and the speaker will be Fr Kevin Schembri. All are welcome. Those wishing to attend or for more information can call Maria Scicluna on 2123 9548/99004090 or Doris Borg on 2143 2170/7984 2809.