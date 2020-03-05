To celebrate the centenary of the late Maltese-American artist Jean Busuttil Zaleski’s birth and mark the 10th anniversary of her passing, Spazju Kreattiv is hosting a retrospective exhibition as part of Art+Feminism 2020.

Curated by Toni Sant, this celebration of Busuttil Zaleski’s artwork features pieces from the Fondazzjoni Kreattività art collection as well as pieces from private collections around Malta. This exhibition is also being held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Originally from Birkirkara, Busuttil Zaleski had emigrated to America with her family at the age of eight.

Most of the works were inspired by her discoveries while exploring Malta during her many visits and others were inspired by memories of her childhood here.

Among the highlights of her career were an invitation to the White House by former president Jimmy Carter and receiving the Susan B. Anthony Award for painting from the National Organisation of Women in 1986.

The Jean Zaleski Centenary opens today at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta and runs until May 10. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org