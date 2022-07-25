Willie Apap – Colour and Light is a retrospective which is thought to be the largest-ever presentation of Apap’s works. It will display his genius and versatility: oils and inks of portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figure, sacred and ethnic works. Apap (1918-1970), who lived and worked for most of his adult life in Italy, was one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art.

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria’s Pjazza San Ġorġ is proud to host yet another landmark temporary exhibition, to be officially opened by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri on Saturday, July 30.

The exhibition, accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20, is curated by Maria Cassar. This graduate in art history from the University of Malta carried out extensive research on Apap leading to new discoveries, a number of which are being exhibited for the first time here.

This exhibition of 70 works will run until October 10. Il-Ħaġar continues with its policy of not charging an entrance fee, relying on donations. The management gratefully acknowledges support from the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry with its Cultural Directorate. Normal opening hours are 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.

In preparation, Il-Ħaġar will unavoidably remain closed on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.