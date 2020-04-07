The government on Tuesday urged Maltese nationals who are still abroad to make their way to Malta by Sunday.

In a statement, the government said that in view of the ever-increasing spread of coronavirus and the increasing lockdowns of airports abroad, Maltese nationals should return via London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main, by making use of any available commercial flights.

The flight itinerary together with a copy of the passport bio page are to be sent to sitcen.mfea@gov.mt for reservation of repatriation flights from London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main.

People who choose to remain abroad after then, will be doing so at their own risk.The Foreign Ministry will not be able to guarantee repatriation after this date, the government said.

The call also applies to third-country nationals who hold a valid Maltese residence permit. For reservation of repatriation flights, a copy of the passport and residence card is to be submitted together with the flight itinerary on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.

Those unable to travel because of imposed lockdowns are to inform the ministry at the same email adress. Those who have are already registered with the ministry are also urged to send an email with an update of their current status.

The Situation Centre at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs remains available from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday and can be reached by phone on 00356 2204 2200. Reservations for repatriation flights will only be accepted by email.

Are you attempting to return to Malta? Share your story with us by emailing newsroom@timesofmalta.com