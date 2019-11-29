Opposition Leader Adrian Delia called for "hospitals to be returned to the people" in reaction to news that three ministers would be facing a criminal inquiry into their involvement in the Vitals hospital privatisation deal.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, 'self-supspended' Economy Minister Chris Cardona and former Tourism Miniter Konrad Mizzi will face a magisterial inquiry after a criminal court rejected their appeal.

The Opposition leader said that the country's hard-won reputation was being dismantled in a short amount of time as international media continued to cover the tumultuous political situation.

"This is leading to uncertainty in our country, among workers as well as investors, both Maltese and foreign," he said.

"This morning the situation has been aggravated. The court has placed three ministers under magisterial inquiry. This is the third time that the court has decided in favour of this inquiry, despite resistance from the three ministers."

Dr Delia said people were rightly worried since institutions had been "hijacked by a government embroiled in a web of criminality".

"We are the Opposition, we want to restore rule of law. We will defend the interests of our people and the national interests of our country," he said.

Dr Delia also reiterated calls for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign in a message broadcast on Nationalist Party media on Friday afternoon.

"Our country is in a critical position that is leading to chaos, tension and confusion," the Opposition leader said.

"Every hour the Prime Minister remains in his role is another hour of damage to Malta's reputation."