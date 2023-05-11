Almost 1,000 people received two tax refund cheques instead of one after duplicates were printed and posted by mistake, the Commissioner for Revenue has said.

A total of 952 were addressed to people in Marsaxlokk, the other 48 to people in Żebbuġ.

The commissioner said that, in the coming days, these people will be contacted by mail to receive instructions on how to return the extra cheque.

The banks have already been notified and instructed to issue a stop payment on these cheques.

The cheques, ranging from €60 to €140, had been announced in the Budget for 2023.