Q: I bought a shower cubicle online from a local supplier. When it was delivered I was informed that all purchased items may be returned within 24 hours in case of damages or in case I change my mind. I informed the seller that this timeframe was not reasonable for me because the shower cubicle will not be installed within 24 hours of delivery, and the packaging will only be opened by the plumber prior installation. However, the seller argued that upon concluding the sales contract I had agreed to the company’s terms and conditions and that these conditions are now binding. I would like to know what my rights are?

A: In the first instance, since the purchase of the shower cubicle was made online, legally you are entitled to a 14-day withdrawal period during which you can cancel the sale and claim a full refund of the money paid. While this right applies irrespective of any terms and conditions you may have agreed to, if the shower cubicle was custom-made to your needs, then the right to change your mind and cancel the sale does not apply.

Regarding the issue of damages, since visible damages that can be caused by consumers are not covered by consumer law, consumers are advised to report such damages within the timeframe indicated by sellers. So in your case, you should not wait till the plumber comes to install the cubicle but unpack it and check it out yourself. Should you notice any visible damages, then you should report these to the seller immediately.

