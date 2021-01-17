Malta’s return to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic will take longer because the government is ignoring the experts’ advice, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

In a speech to Nationalist Party supporters, Grech said that instead of heeding health experts’ advice, Prime Minister Robert Abela was forging ahead with his own ideas.

This, he said, would ultimately hamper Malta’s efforts to return to normality.

“Prime Minister, stop lying to people. The vaccine rollout is too slow. The experts are telling him [Abela] this. We want the vaccine to be given out quicker. Our nurses can do it, but they need to be organised,” Grech said.

Looking back at his adversary’s first year in office, the PN leader said Abela confirmed he was incompetent when he had to reshuffle his cabinet “twice in 10 months”.

“Because he is only interested in his own personal interests and those of his party, he is making constant changes to ensure he stays on top. He does not care about families,” Grech said.

Abela has served as prime minister for a year after being elected Labour leader in January last year.

Meanwhile, looking back at his own first weeks as party leader, Grech said a lot had been achieved during his first 100 days, including work that has yet to bear fruit.

“There was a lot of work being done as a team. We have people coming forward who want to be candidates and it is their first time doing so. And to those who have been with us I say, we are rebuilding.

“We want people to join us not because they are beautiful or because they are good public speakers but because of their capabilities,” Grech said, referring to misogynistic comments by government consultant Robert Musumeci.

Over the weekend, Musumeci called for the Labour Party to identify "likeable and unpretentious women" ("tfajliet jew nisa simpatiċi u bla ħafna pretenzjonijiet") to stand as MPs, sparking widespread outrage.

Unlike Labour, Grech went on, the PN was in touch with the people and understood what their struggles are.

“People are worried about being kicked out of their homes. Prime minister, there is a ticking time bomb…what are you doing about these things? Let us sit down together and show people we can go beyond partisan interests.

“There are so many people who have lost their jobs, they are working less, who are lonely, worried…” Grech said, listing what he said are people’s main concerns right now.

He ended his speech by urging party followers to continue working together to bring about change.