COVID-19 has taken the world by storm, leaving us dumbfounded.

Studies on pandemic-related changes in life are showing, besides the economic challenges, serious changes to the individual and collective psychological status. Social restrictions and quarantines, although a must, are leading towards a progressive rise in moderate to severe depression and anxiety symptoms.

It is a tough time in history. It is a time of asking questions nobody knows the real answers to. When will the pandemic end? What is this ‘new normality’ we talk about? Will we revert to the pre-COVID ‘normality’, the bliss of having a sense of security where everything is routine, programmed, carefully mapped out and almost cast in stone?

Normality is a paved road – it’s comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow (Vincent Van Gogh). Perhaps there is no better time to discern what the normality we desire is all about. Perhaps now is the time to recalibrate our lives to what is of essence, what gives value, what gives us a fraternal joy and a spirit of solidarity.

In the wise words of Fr Ignacio Martin-Baro, SJ: “There are truths that can be discovered only through suffering or from the critical vantage point of extreme situations”… and the pandemic may be one of them.

We are in Advent, a time of anticipation and expectation. In the words of Benedict XVI: “Expectation and awaiting represent a dimension that touches our entire individual, family and social existence. We could say that we are alive so long as we expect, so long as hope remains alive in our heart.” He added: “And we can be recognised by our expectations: our moral and spiritual ‘stature’ may be measured by what our hopes are”. (Nov 28, 2010)

What are our hopes… for our family, our community and the nation itself? What do we expect together? What unites our aspirations and bring us together? Surely not that which endorses a lifestyle apart from God – lust, sloth, greed, gluttony, envy, wrath and pride. Each of these serves as a god, trying to replace the void in one’s life that only the Lord of the Universe can fill.

Advent is a time to give our faith a workout, to restore us to spiritual sanity, especially in this year of turmoil. As a people of faith we are called to exercise our hope. Our hope is in the living Word of God, in the joyful Gospel message, in Jesus Christ’s transformative message, in the only one who can soften our hardened hearts, moving us with compassion towards the hungry, the abused and those who suffer injustice because of a global economy obsessed with profit.

In the recent words of Pope Francis: “Let us dream by exploring what the crisis can teach us. Crisis presents us with a choice: we make a grievous error if we try to return to some pre-crisis state. But if we have the courage to change, we can emerge from the crisis better than before.”

Gordon Vassallo, Accredited spiritual guide, Centre for Ignatian Spirituality