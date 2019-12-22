Q: Around three weeks ago, I bought a toy for my child from a local shop but the very first time he played with it, it developed a fault.

I immediately returned the toy to the seller who informed me that he had already received a similar complaint from another consumer but when he referred the matter to the agent, the latter refused responsibility and did not accept to provide a remedy. The seller told me that since the agent is not accepting the damaged toys back, he cannot do anything.

Is the seller right in saying he is not responsible? Is there anything I can do to have this faulty toy replaced or request a refund of the money paid?

A: The Consumer Affairs Act clearly stipulates that it is the trader with whom the contract of sale has been concluded who is liable to provide a remedy to consumers. So, in this case, although the agent is not accepting to provide a remedy for the damaged toys, as a consumer, you may still insist to have the damaged toy repaired or replaced free of charge by the seller. This is subject to the proviso that you still have the receipt or other proof of purchase.

The seller may take legal action against the agent for any financial costs he incurs to provide consumers with the remedies stipulated in the Consumer Affairs Act.

At this point, since the seller has already refused to provide you with a remedy, you need to send him a registered letter with the details of your complaint and request to have the damaged toy repaired or replaced at no additional cost to you. If these remedies are not possible or may cause you a significant inconvenience, you may then opt to cancel the sale and request a refund.

Should the seller refuse to provide you with an acceptable remedy, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.