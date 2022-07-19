Ferdinando Apap enjoyed a fairytale return to Hibernians’ starting formation as the Gozitan defender put his name on the scoresheet as the Paolites enjoyed a 2-0 lead over Levadia Tallinn at the interval of the UEFA Conference League first leg tie at the Centenary Stadium.

The Paolites dominated possession against the Estonian side and were truly good value for their lead as Levadia Tallinn never managed to create any danger to Ibrahim Kone’s goal.

Hibernians took the lead after 17 minutes

Izquier’s cross did not find any takers but Zachary Grech quickly centred the ball into the path of Apap who had time and space to head firmly past Levadia goalkeeper Karl Vallner.

