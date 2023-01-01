The Delicata winery’s own glass bottle return system, which has been running for generations, remains unchanged as it operates autonomously and independently from the recently launched nationwide Beverage Container Refund Scheme.

The BCRS reverse vending machines and bring-in sites do not accept Delicata bottles.

The way Delicata’s system works is straightforward. Anyone buying a returnable Delicata wine bottle at a shop in Malta or Gozo is charged a €0.30 deposit when paying at the cash till. This deposit is returned in full by the retailer when the empty glass bottle is handed back in at the store.

When a customer purchases a Delicata wine at a catering establishment, no deposit is charged to the end-consumer. However, Delicata will still collect all returnable bottles for reuse and recycling from the caterer.

All one-litre, 75cl and 37.5cl bottles of the following Delicata wine brands are returnable: Lachryma Vitis, Isoletta, Vigne d’Or, Green & Red Label, Dolcino, The Falcon, Classic Collection, Pjazza Regina, Medina and Victoria Heights.

Delicata’s reusable bottles are clearly marked on the back label which reads ‘return empty bottle for refund’ or depicts the ‘ECO friendly returnable bottle’ logo.

It is Delicata’s delivery crew that collect the empty glass bottles from the retail and catering outlets for a full refund of the deposit amounts to them.

The Delicata winery has been reusing and recycling glass bottles and running its own wine bottle collection system for decades. Thousands of so-called ‘empties’ are picked up from shops, bars and restaurants every weekday, therefore contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment. For more information, visit www.delicata.com/returns or contact the winery on 21 825 199 or info@delicata.com.