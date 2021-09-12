Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return to action after four months out with a goal as AC Milan moved top of Serie with a 2-0 win over Lazio after champions Inter Milan drew 2-2 at Sampdoria.

Stefano Pioli’s side are level on a perfect nine points with second-placed Napoli, who beat Juventus on Saturday, thanks to Rafael Leao’s neat strike just before the break and a tap-in from forward Ibrahimovic seven minutes after making his comeback as a second-half substitute.

The Swedish star, who turns 40 in three weeks time, rolled home the simplest of finishes from Ante Rebic’s low cross in the 67th minute to banish a knee injury he suffered at the back of last season, ensuring his team went two points ahead of city rivals Inter and Udinese, who won 1-0 at Spezia earlier on Sunday.

