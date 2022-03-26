Lionel Messi scored on his return to the national team as Argentina stretched their world-leading unbeaten run to 30 matches with a routine 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela on Friday.

Goals from Nicolas Gonzalez and Angel Di Maria, both created by Rodrigo De Paul, also kept a packed Bombonera stadium enthralled in Buenos Aires for a match that had nothing riding on it.

Argentina have long qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while Venezuela were the first team in South America’s single 10-nation qualification group to be eliminated.

The victory kept Argentina just four points behind group leaders Brazil with two matches to go.

