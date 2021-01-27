Naxxar Lions returned to winning ways on Saturday as they beat Swieqi United 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

On paper, Swieqi United started as favourites, but it turned out to be a dominant performance from Naxxar who contained their opponents’ offensive prowess while securing their three points with two early goals.

Lions coach George Vella admitted his aim was to do better than they had in the first round – a 4-1 loss back in October.

“Naturally we wanted to win the match but the first thing we said today was that if we get a point against (Swieqi) today it would be more than we did against them in the first round – sometimes you go to get the three points and end up getting nothing,” Vella told The Times of Malta.

“We weren’t completely defensive, but we were aware that a point is still better than zero.”

