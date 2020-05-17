Besides essential items such as food products, clothing is probably the most common type of purchase consumers make. After making such purchases, consumers may find themselves in situations where for various reasons they need to return the goods bought. Consumers’ rights in these circumstances depend on why the purchased item is being returned to the seller.

Consumers often decide to return clothes because they realise they have made the wrong buying decision and therefore change their mind about their choice. In situations like these, consumers need to be aware that their request for a remedy from the seller has no legal basis.

If the purchase was made physically from a shop, there is no cooling-off period. This means consumers cannot simply change their mind, return a product to the seller and ask for a refund.

In these circumstances, the remedy consumers may request depends on the seller’s voluntary return policies. This also applies to the current extraordinary circumstances where, due to the public health authority’s restrictions, consumers are not allowed to try clothes at the retail outlet as the use of changing rooms is not allowed.

It is therefore imperative that before consumers decide to purchase a clothing item, they are well-informed about the shops’ return policies.

When a shop confirms that the goods purchased may be returned and exchanged, consumers should make sure that they have proof of such agreement in writing. In other words, the verbally agreed return policies should be written on the fiscal receipt. This should avoid any misunderstanding and problems for both consumers and sellers.

Consumers should also enquire about the terms and conditions attached to the return policies, such as: by when unwanted goods must be returned; whether the proof of purchase is required; what kind of remedy the shop offers; and in what condition the goods should be returned.

Once consumers make a pre-sale agreement with sellers about returns and exchanges, this becomes part of the sales contract and the seller is legally obliged to honour the agreement.

Another possible reason why consumers may need to return an item of clothing is because the clothes are not of satisfactory quality, are defective, or not fit for purpose. In these situations, the law gives consumers the right to request a free remedy from the seller.

Faulty or damaged items must first of all be repaired or replaced. Part or full refund may be claimed when repair or replacement are either not possible, or if opted for, may cause a significant inconvenience to consumers.

When consumers are entitled to a refund, if the seller offers a credit note and consumers accept it, then they would be getting less than what they are legally entitled to.

When consumers buy clothes through a distance means of communication, such as online, they have additional rights. In fact, distance purchases are protected by the Consumer Rights Regulations which provide consumers with a cancellation or ‘cooling-off’ period.

In this case, consumers have up to 14 days from the day they receive the ordered goods to change their mind, cancel the sale and request a full refund of the money paid. Consumers may, however, be requested to cover the costs of returning the unwanted products to the distance seller.

Consumers not only have rights but also responsibilities, which include physically checking the goods they are about to buy for any apparent defects. Consumers’ legal right for a remedy may not apply if the defect was visible or could have been caused by consumers after the sale was concluded.

When consumers buy products that turn out to be defective, they must first complain to the seller. Most of the time, speaking to the seller is enough to solve the problem. If, however, the problem remains unresolved, then consumers need to put their complaint to the seller in writing, and if their request for redress is rejected, they may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate