Reuben M. Buttigieg has been appointed Malta’s country coordinator for INSOL Europe, the leading organisation of professionals specialising in insolvency and business reconstruction and recovery.

An experienced business, management and financial consultant, Buttigieg has worked with two of the Big Four accountancy and audit firms, namely, Ernst & Young (in Malta and Milan) and KPMG, before setting up Erremme Business Advisors in 2002, a leading accountancy and consultancy firm which has grown exponentially over the past two decades.

INSOL Europe seeks to create viable solutions for insolvency, bankruptcy and business recovery by facilitating networking and providing help in the exchange of professional experience across borders.

With over 1,250 members across 50 countries made up of lawyers, accountants, judges, regulators, academics and bankers, INSOL Europe makes a significant contribution to the work of European and international official bodies in this regard.

Its main goal is to lead the study, evaluation and development of restructuring and insolvency law, techniques and practice in Europe and disseminate technical and topical information on restructuring and insolvency. As Malta’s country coordinator, Buttigieg will be able to raise awareness of INSOL Europe and its capability to help the national legislator and the stakeholders, share know-how and best practices and facilitate discussion in this regard.

Buttigieg expressed his appreciation for the faith placed in his capabilities to take on this new role.

“This I believe is the way forward for our business community as we forge deeper ties with local and national associations which should make it easier to maximise the benefits of INSOL Europe, as we seek a common EU approach to recognition and enforcement of insolvency and recovery cases,” he said.