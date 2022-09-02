A goal from forward Marco Reus has seen Dortmund claim first position on the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 win at home against Hoffenheim on Friday night.

Dortmund won their fourth game of five this season – and their third 1-0 victory of the campaign – thanks to a first-half goal from Reus.

Reus opened the scoring after 16 minutes, thumping in a ball slid in by English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after some creative work from the impressive Julian Brandt.

The goal was Reus’ 146th Bundesliga strike in 345 games – and the 60th time he has put his team up 1-0.

“We did very well in the first half, in the second we ran out of steam a bit,” Reus told DAZN immediately after the game.

“We protected our goal well, we have to be a bit more cold-blooded up front.”

