People have reacted to a new announcement that reusable bins have to be used to dispose of domestic glass waste as from September 1 with concerns that the bins will be stolen.

“What happens if the bins are stolen? Most of us will go to work in the morning and return late afternoon,” Daniela Cumbo wrote on the Facebook page of waste management company WasteServ.

She was one of the people reacting to a joint statement on glass collection issued on Monday by the Local Councils Association, WasteServ and scheme operators Green MT and Green Pak.

What goes outside will not go back into my house in the COVID-19 circumstances we are in.

They announced that glass mixed with other materials, such as plastic bags and cardboard boxes, will no longer be accepted as from September 1. Instead, residents are to use reusable containers like the ones already distributed by WasteServ.

“This is done to ensure high quality while maximising the reuse potential of the recycling material,” the statement read.

Over the past few years, WasteServ has been distributing four free stackable containers for different types of waste: for mixed waste; for sanitary waste, pet litter waste and nappies; for glass; and for mixed recyclables.

Until now it was accepted to use cardboard boxes of plastic bags when taking out glass for collection on the first Friday of the month. But this will change from September 1 when people have to use the brown WasteServ container or their own reusable one.

With most people working, most of Malta will have bins outside for a whole day on the first Friday of the month.

The public reacted with a range of concerns – mostly centred around the fear of bins being stolen while they leave them out for a day while out at work.

“Right, and you will replace the bin when it's stolen? With most people working, most of Malta will have bins outside for a whole day on the first Friday of the month. I'm all for recycling, but you are making it impossible for the average citizen,” wrote Pippa Portelli.

WasteServ says new measures are to improve recycling and maximize reuse potential.

There were also concerns about the bins becoming a carrier for coronavirus. Sonia Vella said: “What goes outside will not go back into my house in the COVID-19 circumstances we are in. This is sheer madness.”

People living in apartment blocks also raised concerns. Dolores Pawley said: “And what about those people that live on the fifth floor without a lift?”

In the statement, WasteServ said apartments were encouraged to have a common system. It reminded the public that they can also use bring-in sites, iBins and civic amenity sites to dispose of glass.

People who still did not collect their four bins can still do so by visiting https://www.wasteservmalta.com/sortitout or calling freephone 8007 2200.