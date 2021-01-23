Wasteserv will be setting up four reuse centres where people can take home used items which are still in good working order.

The four centres will be set up inside repurposed shipping containers at existing civic amenity sites in Luqa, Ħal Far, Mrieħel and Tal-Kus in Gozo.

They will feature used and “pre-loved” items such as ceramics, toys, books, and loose furniture which still hold value and which will be available against a pre-established donation, which has yet to be set and which will be used to finance environmental initiatives.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announced the reuse centre plans during a visit he paid to the Ħal Far civic amenity site. The plans are now at tendering stage, with applications open until February 24.

Farrugia said the centres would help reduce waste and encourage sustainable consumption, in line with the objectives of a recently-launched long-term waste management plan.

Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca said the reuse centres would be based on similar projects in other European countries which had proven successful.

Minister Aaron Farrugia speaks about the plans. Video: Environment Minister