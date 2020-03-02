The square immediately outside St Luke's Hospital is being revamped in a €1m project by Infrastructure Malta in collaboration with the locality's council.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the space is being transformed into a proper space for the enjoyment of the neighbours after having served as a roundabout.

He pointed out that the government has also just acquired the nearby Villa Guardamangia, the then Princess Elizabeth's residence in the late 1940s. It will be rehabilitated and transformed into a tourist attraction.

St Luke’s Square will have a new irrigation system for trees and plants, better organised parking, a new bus lane to help traffic flow, new street furniture and other ancillary facilities.