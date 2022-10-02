Ford has given its Focus ST an update for 2022. But does it still drive as impressively as before? Jack Evans finds out.

The Focus ST has been an ever-present sight in Ford’s line-up for some time now. And though the popularity for crossovers has grown in recent years – we’re looking at you, Puma – there’s definitely still a place for the hot hatch. The Focus ST is just such a car, combining a very practical cabin and boot with a healthy dose of performance.

Recently updated with a new look and a fresh interior, this new ST could be the strongest offering yet. Let’s take a look.

As we’ve already touched upon, the bulk of the changes here resides around the way the ST looks and how it feels inside. Exterior-wise we’ve got some subtle edits to the location of the Ford badge, while the interior now gets Ford’s latest technology. The previous Focus ST’s cabin was starting to look its age, that’s for sure, so this comes as a welcome update.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com