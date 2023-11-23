The revamped five-star Fortina Hotel in Sliema was inaugurated by the prime minister on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a €35 million project.

The hotel, which first opened in 1966, is now operated by Spain's Barceló Hotel Group, a Spanish brand. It features 183 rooms enjoying sweeping views of Marsamxett Harbour and Valletta.

The upgrading of the property included the building of more storeys and the addition of 73 rooms, 64 luxury apartments, a public open space, an office block, parking facilities, spa, gym, lido and restaurants. The operators say it now has one of the largest areas for meetings and conferences, in Malta.

A night for 2 adults in the hotel, owned by Fortina Group, can set you back between €90 and €750 for a suite with a hot tub and views of Valletta's skyline.

Abela said this investment enriched Malta's tourism product.

“It is imperative that we make significant strides forward in raising the quality of tourism with a unified vision for the future. Prioritising connectivity, cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and boosting the allure of our island are all paramount to our strategy,” Abela said.

He said that tourism not only bounced back since the Covid-19 Pandemic but has surpassed 2019 figures.

The property was blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The hotel's redevelopment has not been without controversy.

During the summer it was found that the developers had illegally extended the hotel's lido into the sea before parliament voted to hand over the site. The government later gave the go-ahead for the development, which will include pontoons for yachts.

The hotel's developers also hit the headlines three years ago when they were at loggerheads with Turkish construction company TACA over overdue payments to workers. The Fortina and Taca later discontinued their relationship.