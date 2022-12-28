A playground in Marsaxlokk has been revamped and now includes swings that can be used by people with disabilities.

The €38,000 project was financed by the Local Government Division and opened by Culture Minster Owen Bonnici on Wednesday.

He also unveiled a new van that elderly residents of Marsaxlokk can use as free transport to shuttle between general hospital visits and provide transport for other necessary travels.

“These schemes help the residents’ quality of life,” Bonnici said. He explained that the Marsaxlokk local council applied for funding for both projects, stressing that when both the national and local governments work together, they can “make a difference.”

The playground was opened by Culture Minster Owen Bonnici. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“The playground is very popular and is enjoyed by locals and those frequenting Marsaxlokk,” Marsaxlokk Mayor Steven Grech said. “An old and broken piece of equipment was replaced with a more modern one, and we have also added swings for those with disabilities.”

The seven-seater van – a blue Ford Torneo Custom – cost approximately €13,000 and was also funded by the Local Government Division through a separate funding scheme.