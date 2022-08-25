Speak to any business from various sectors and many times, the pain points are similar – from talent attraction and retention to technology updates and the burden of regulation and compliance.

It seems that nowadays, businesses are caught between the proverbial rock and hard place – between the opportunities to grow that technology brings with it and the cost of compliance and regulation.

Tech startup Binderr, founded by Danish entrepreneur Jacob Appel, is developing a localised platform designed to facilitate corporate service providers (CSPs) with a user-centric, automated solution that handles end-to-end corporate admin tasks, allowing CSPs to re-purpose their time to focus on more value-added tasks for their clients and core business.

Binderr enables CSPs to operate from anywhere with a web-based, centralised workspace, designed to bridge the gap between the digital space and corporate services. While Binderr ensures the standardisation of everyday processes for CSPs, it also offers national registries peace of mind that corporate changes are handled through an automated workflow that heavily reduces the risk of error and ensures a significant increase in efficiency, easing the overall burden of corporate filings on all parties involved.

Tailor-made is the operative word here. Binderr works closely with corporate service providers (CSPs) to build a platform especially suited to their daily needs – from smart document workflows and qualified electronic signatures to automatic register updates and direct submission to the Malta Business Registry. Therefore, routine tasks that usually take up a lot of human hours – and which are prone to error – are replaced with automation that offers a smoother, more efficient document management experience.

This newfound freedom enables CSPs to sharpen their creative edge, improve everyday business performance and provide additional value to their clients.

Let’s give some practical examples. For many CSPs, drawing up corporate structures is still a manual process that is usually done in Word – which is a laborious and tedious task. Binderr’s solution automatically creates a business’ corporate structure by simply inputting the name of the business to the platform’s finder. The platform is designed to automatically fetch that information to accurately populate the corporate structure.

Another pain point for businesses is managing documents. Drafting and editing corporate documents and MBR forms is currently an entirely manual process – one usually has to update the information in an already existing document. Binderr’s automated solution provides an end-to-end document workflow that, after the user answers a short list of questions, self-populates the necessary forms. For instance, to change a director, which is one of many automated workflows available inside the Binderr app - takes the user through a list of questions – at the end of which the correct documents are generated and self-populated for you based on which quick action you have selected inside the app.

The platform is also designed to enhance corporate compliance. When a change is registered inside the Binderr app – such as a change in director – Binderr’s quick actions take you through a workflow and upon completion, automatically update that business’ internal registers for you, drastically reducing the time spent on a corporate change.

CSPs are still using Word to draft documents, while signatures are still obtained physically via courier – this lengthens the timeline for a document to be signed, returned and submitted drastically, making for a very inefficient process from start to finish.

The Binderr app provides an all-encompassing one-stop-shop that supports the entire management process, from drafting new documents, updating a business’ internal registers, to obtaining electronic, qualified signatures and in-app submission to MBR through one localised platform – eliminating the need for Word, Excel and any other de-centralised software.

Binderr's inbuilt logic will know which documents to send to who for signature and once approved, they will be sent to all relevant parties required to sign. Once all signatures are collected, it's an easy one-click submission to the MBR.

Its creators are on a mission to revamp Malta's corporate ecosystem, starting with tools that can sustain the rapidly developing nature of today's economy.