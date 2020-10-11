From the very beginning of his papacy it was clear that Pope Francis intended to reform the Church. Already Pope John XXIII had said that the air in the Church was stale and that fresh air was needed to be allowed in.

That was the 1960s, a time of optimism. Then he came up with the idea of an ecumenical council. Many cherished the idea and worked hard at giving it life. Others were more wary. Pope Francis is rereading it and adapting it to the present-day situation.

All over the Western world, Christians and Christian values are dwindling. Yet sociologists tell us there is a great thirst for spirituality. The big question remains: “Why are Christians seeking spirituality elsewhere rather than in the Christian tradition?” One reason could be an inappropriate pastoral approach.

Malta is no exception. No longer isolated, the world’s secular values have also entered our culture and are pushing out our Christian values. It is of the utmost importance for the Church to find out how it could be helpful.

In his 1974 book The Shape of the Church to Come, Karl Rahner said the Church was in state of transition from being sustained by a homogeneous Christian society to a Church made up “of those who have struggled against their social environment to reach a personally clearly and explicitly responsible decision of faith”.

This transition is now almost complete. The values of contemporary society are no longer homogenous with the Gospel values. Yet most Christians continue to live their Christianity as it was lived in the past, giving most attention to the details of worship and a religiosity that is vertically oriented. This way of being Christian can certainly be helpful to those who live it, but it is not likely to attract others.

Some Christians make an effort to dissociate themselves from the prevalent opinions of the social environment and live accordingly. They do this by personal choice. Naturally, not many Christians would live up to this challenge so, Rahner refers to those who do as “the little flock”.

In my opinion, Rahner’s prediction has been verified. If this is the case, those responsible for seeking the best pastoral approach should keep this situation in mind. I believe that many are leaving the Church and imbibing secular values because they are finding a Church built purely on worship irrelevant.

Rahner himself makes several suggestions on what to do. They are the suggestions of just one person and made almost 50 years ago, so they need to be received critically, but it would be wise not to ignore them. I list just a few of them:

The teaching of the magisterium should not be given on authority but shown to be rooted in the Gospel. The reasons for it should be stated forcefully but clearly; instructions should continue to be given but without being presented as inspired by the Holy Spirit; priests should retain their important place but must be ready to work more in a declericalised Church, joyous to the fact that the Holy Spirit breathes where He wills.

Although written 50 years ago, Rahner’s prophetic book should make profitable reading for revamping the Church’s pastoral approach.

Fr Alfred Micallef, Member of the Society of Jesus