The first 16 countries that Malta is set to open its flights to from July 1 can be revealed by Times of Malta.

This list, yet to be officially confirmed, does not include the UK and mainland Italy, the island's most important tourism markets, which have been the worst-hit countries by coronavirus in Europe.

Times of Malta understands the first list of countries Malta will fly to includes:

Iceland

Slovakia

Cyprus

Lithuania

Israel

Norway

Switzerland

Estonia

Denmark

Hungary

Austria

Luxembourg

Germany

Czech Republic

Finland

Ireland

Sardinia and Sicily are also being considered while the authorities might introduce flights to Portugal and Poland at a later stage, sources added.

On Sunday, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia said there would be 19 countries in all but did not name the destinations.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday night on Labour media that the airport should reopen on July 1. He is expected to give more details in a news conference on Monday.

In an interview with Times of Malta last month, Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said staff were planning to introduce social distancing measures, better hygiene and more sophisticated temperature checks when it opens.

Malta International Airport has been shut since March 21 to curb the spread of COVID-19, and Air Malta has been operating repatriation and cargo flights only since then.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has reiterated that Malta "will have a summer season" that is safer than usual. The government was discussing protocols for airports and travelling with its international peers, she said on Thursday.

Among other precautions, Air Malta has already warned that anyone flying on its aircraft as from Monday will have to wear a mask.

On Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta will open its ports on July 1 and Virtu Ferries also announced on Facebook that it will be welcoming passengers and vehicles on board its ferry on the same date.