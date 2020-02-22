Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar is holding a talk entitled Photographic Nostalgias, by photographic researcher Joseph Piccinino at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana, on February 28.

After his careful analysis of his collection of old photos, Piccinino will offer an interpretation of the revealing tiny details of old photos that are usually overlooked, especially those of crowded and eventful scenes.

These details provide a fascinating insight into Malta’s social life and a description of daily conditions at the time.

Among others, Piccinino will talk about where people buy their groceries, wine, cigarettes, clothes and shoes in the city; where they would go to pawn their gold and where they would find a teetotal restaurant or where they would get drunk for tuppence.

The talk will be followed by a fundraising dinner at the same venue at 8pm.

Joseph Piccinino’s talk will take place at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana, on Friday, February 28, at 6.30pm. Admission is against a €8 donation. Dinner with a specially-priced menu will follow at 8pm. For bookings, visit http://ticketengine.faa.org.mt.