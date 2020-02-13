Din l-Art Ħelwa is today holding a talk about ground-breaking technology nowadays used to discover the buried past.

It will be delivered by Sebastiano D’Amico, who works in the Department of Physics and Geosciences at the University of Malta. He will present his findings at several test sites in Malta within several churches and archaeological areas and also abroad, namely the archaeological sites of Gela, Scifi and Lecce. Dr D’Amico will focus on the use of multidisciplinary scientific methods such as radar technology for the benefit of archaeologists, conservators and policymakers aiding them to discover, protect and promote cultural heritage sites.

The talk will be held this evening at 6pm at the Judge Caruana Curran Hall, Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133, Melita Street, Valletta.