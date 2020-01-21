The 2006 Chinese wuxia (martial heroes) drama The Banquet will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. It is the last film of the Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival.

The film is a loose adaption of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, featuring themes of revenge and fate.

It is set in the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period in 10th-century China, when the empire is in chaos.

The emperor, the empress, the crown prince, the minister and the general all have their own enemies they would like to finish off at a night banquet.

The Banquet had its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it received the Future Film Festival Digital Award. It also received the People’s Choice Award at the fourth World Film Festival in Bangkok.

The film is directed by Feng Xiaogang and stars Zhang Ziyi, Ge You, Daniel Wu and Zhou Xun.

The Banquet, certified 15, will be screened today at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta. It will be shown in Chinese with English subtitles. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.