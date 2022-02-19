A man who sent sex videos of his ex to her mother has been handed a suspended sentence for revenge porn.

The 25-year-old San Gwann resident, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, sent two videos of his ex-girlfriend to her mother and a friend of hers after she broke up with him.

The couple had started dating in August, but the relationship took a sour turn and the woman broke up with him by text message, then blocking him from her contacts.

He then took his revenge by sending her mother and friend the sex videos, via Facebook Messenger.

The man was escorted to court on Saturday under arrest and charged with sharing the sexual footage without his ex’s consent, with the intention of causing her emotional harm, as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment, insults and threats.

He was also charged with breaching public peace.

He registered an admission.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and handed down a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

The court also placed the man under a three-year restraining order.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.