Revenue from bus trips on Saturday will be donated to l-Istrina, Malta Public Transport said on Thursday.

l-Istrina is an annual fund-raising festival organised by the Community Chest Fund.

The bus company said that fares collected from the first trip by bus passengers on all routes will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation through the L-Istrina campaign.

The initiative will include all the first bus trips that are paid with Tallinja Cards as well as half the fares collected from cash tickets on the day.

“At Malta Public Transport we believe that we can make a difference in the quality of people’s lives. L-Istrina has become a distinctive characteristic of the festive season in Malta and we are proud to support the families and individuals who benefit directly from this cause,” Malta Public Transport General Manager Konrad Pulé said.

President George Vella, who was on a visit to the company, thanked its officials and employees.

Passenger fees will not be affected, and the regular fares will apply: Child & Concession Tallinja Cards at €0.25c per trip; Adult, Student and Gozo Tallinja Cards at €0.75c per trip; and cash tickets at €1.50 per trip.