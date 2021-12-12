Hundreds of complete strangers who disagree on almost everything under the sun have been meeting for heated conversations about Europe's most pressing issues, as part of a project that will culminate in an online live event on Sunday afternoon.

Dubbed Europe Talks, the project sought to find people who strongly disagree with each other and bring them together for a conversation on issues they are most passionate about.

The live online event, which will be streamed on Times of Malta at 1pm, brings this year's event to a close. The event will run until 3pm.

Experts, professionals and opinionated people from across Europe will join the event for discussions, talks and interviews about politics, human rights, immigration and the pandemic, among others.

Times of Malta partnered with 24 media organisations across Europe for this initiative organised by Germany's Zeit Online.

Over the past 12 weeks, thousands of Europeans, including many Maltese citizens, voted in a poll on some of the most pressing issues facing Europe at the moment. AI software, then, matched them with the person with whom they have almost nothing in common and asked both of them to meet for a conversation.

Europe Talks believes that by sitting down for civil and meaningful conversations with people we don't agree with, we will be able to find better solutions to some of the world's biggest challenges.