The licensed operator of Malta’s beverage container refund scheme has signed an agreement for the supply, installation and servicing of reverse vending machines which will make an appearance around the island before the scheme starts in April next year.

BCRS Malta Ltd said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Envipco over the machines which will be instrumental in the operation of the beverage container refund scheme and the collection of empty single-use beverage containers.

The scheme will kick off in April 2022, but the vending machines will be deployed across Malta and Gozo early next year. The machines will receive empty single-use beverage containers from consumers, in return of a deposit refund.

Powered by the latest Internet of Things technology, the reverse vending machines comprise the high-tech front-end of this new scheme that aims to collect and recycle 85 per cent of all single-use beverage containers placed on the market by 2026.

BCRS Malta chairperson Pierre Fava noted how the signing was an important milestone for the country as it sought to protect the environment in the battle against climate change.

“Having led this initiative over the last three and a half years, it now gives me great pride to make such a significant step forward towards delivering a very tangible environmental initiative for our country that will have a lasting impact for generations to come” Fava said.

The contract is expected to provide initially for the installation of around 300 RVMs across Malta and Gozo.

“Key to this award is Envipco’s understanding of our program needs along with their extensive experience of global Deposit Refund Schemes (DRS). Envipco’s RVM product range combined with its strong service attitude and commitment is especially well suited for the Malta DRS.

Envipco CEO, Simon Bolton, added: “We are privileged to have the opportunity to support BCRS as they implement a deposit scheme in Malta. It shows the strength of our technology platform and our focus on partnering with customers to offer an excellent solution. With an exceptional local partner, Joseph Cachia & Son Ltd, we look forward to delivering this system and supporting Malta as they make another important step to a circular economy.”