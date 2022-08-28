An Old Contemptible and an Irish Pasha

By Reg Fitzpatrick

Published by Austin Macauley Publishers

This book, proudly written about his grandfather by an Anglo-Irish expat who lives in Gozo, takes us back to the days of empire. It is a true Boy’s Own tale about the kind of man who put the Great in Britain.

As an ex-military man myself, I found it a spellbinding read as I learnt about the exploits of this Irishman who joined the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Army as a private at the age of 16 (while claiming to be 19), rising through the ranks to end up as a brigadier, collecting several gongs along the way, including a DCM and a CBE, receiving the Egyptian honour of Pasha and seeing active service in a number of hot spots.

The author moves his narrative along at a cracking pace, taking the reader on a thrilling, action-packed, breathtaking journey from rural Ireland to India, back to Ireland, to England, to France during World War I, and then onto Palestine, Transjordan and Egypt in World War II.

There follow blood-curdling adventures in Alexandria, Cairo and Eritrea, and finally it’s back to Britain with his grandfather fruitlessly lobbying a heartless civil service for adequate compensation in his retirement.

We learn the full incredible story of a man whose loyalty and dedication to the British Crown was paramount throughout his entire military career and who always led from the front in many a dangerous situation, showing complete disregard for his own safety and barely escaping with his life in several encounters.

You really could not make this story up and it would be very hard to believe that it is all factual were it not for the wealth of primary documentary evidence which the author presents to back up his story.

Anyone with a love of military history will find it very difficult to put this book down as the author takes us at a steady pace through his subject’s action-packed life with one hair-raising episode after another being graphically presented.

The central character of this book, Thomas William Fitzpatrick, was born in Wexford, Ireland, in 1879. At the age of 17, he was already fighting tribesmen at the Northwest Frontier in India. He rose through the ranks and, by 1910, became his regiment’s quartermaster sergeant.

In World War I, he was among the first of the “Old Contemptibles” (members of the British Expeditionary Force in France) to see active service against the Germans, winning, for his heroism, a DCM, a French Medaille Militaire and a Russian George Cross at Mons on August 23, 1914. During many a battle, he twice survived the annihilation of his regiment.

The author relates in meticulous detail the events that led to Fitzpatrick earning five ‘Mentioned in Dispatches’, of how he received his battle wounds and, finally, how in May 1915, he was gassed in the trenches. By this time, he had been commissioned as a lieutenant. He managed to survive the slaughter of the Great War but stayed on in the army.

By 1920, Fitzpatrick had risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel and held the appointment of assistant provost marshal in Palestine and Transjordan and, later, that of commandant of the military police in Cairo.

In 1926, he was offered a senior position in the local police force by the Egyptian government. He consequently retired from the British Army and began a new career in the Egyptian police, rising to the rank of deputy commandant, with the odd spell as acting commandant. The author tells us about some of our hero’s amazing adventures during those years.

Fitzpatrick was awarded an OBE in 1936 by King Edward VIII. On the outbreak of World War II, aged 60, he was recalled to the Colours in the rank of brigadier and appointed liaison officer between the British Army in Egypt and the Egyptian government.

We are told how he was involved in the 1942 Abdeen Palace incident and how the King of Egypt promoted him to Lewa (major-general) with the title of Pasha (lord). In March 1944, he was awarded a CBE by King George VI. He had by now acquired over a score of medals and awards, mostly for bravery.

In 1944, Lord Moyne, Winston Churchill’s friend and resident minister in the Middle East, was assassinated in Cairo by the Jewish terrorist group, the Lehi. The author relates how Brigadier Fitzpatrick took personal charge of dealing with this atrocity, successfully hunting down and arresting two Jewish terrorists who were found guilty and subsequently executed for the murder.

The British Army in France during an exercise near Vimy, October 11, 1939. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In 1946, aged 67, he was appointed commissioner of police and prisons in Eritrea, becoming involved in shoot-outs with rioters and terrorists.

He finally retired in the UK in 1950 and spent the next couple of years unsuccessfully lobbying an ungrateful civil service for some financial help to assist him in his dotage.

To add insult to injury, he was also forbidden from publishing his autobiography, which could have provided him with a much-needed income to supplement his meagre pension, as the pen pushers felt that it contained too many “sensitive matters”.

Thanks to the generosity of the Guinness family, who provided him with a fully furnished cottage free of charge and who kindly looked after him, he saw out the rest of his years in some comfort and died peacefully in 1965, aged 85.

I heartily recommend this book to any reader with an interest in military history. The strong sense of service to country, fearlessness in the face of unbelievable dangers and total dedication to duty all displayed by Thomas William Fitzpatrick are virtues which may seem somewhat anachronistic in our modern society, but which are still capable of inspiring both awe and respect in anyone who reads about them.

Moreover, the typical indifference of the Whitehall desk warriors to the needs of ex-servicemen is something many an old soldier will be all too familiar with!

An Old Contemptible and an Irish Pasha, which was launched in London to much acclaim on April 29 this year, can easily be ordered online from any major bookseller.

Lt Col Charles A. Gauci, RAMC (Retd.) is honorary vice-president of the Royal British Legion (Malta).