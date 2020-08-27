A Tourism Ministry commissioned review of the Malta Film Commission and the “wrongdoings” of its film commissioner, concluded a month ago, has been kept under wraps, the Malta Producers Association (MPA) said.

The association has been calling for the resignation of film commissioner Johann Grech since March, when it also requested a meeting with minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

The MPA said on Thursday that the minister had said that an operational review of the commission was to be initiated.

It said that although it seemed evident that the review had been used to delay the handling of the matter, it is impossible for it not to acknowledge that wrongdoing was committed. It also suspected that the review would be used as a smokescreen to conceal the full severity of the abuse and allow the case to be swept under the carpet with a slap on the wrist.

The MPA said it had been promised a copy of the review, and in spite of reminders of this promise to the ministry, it was still for waiting for the review, as well as for an acknowledgement of its emails.

The association pointed out that the fragile industry was suffering increasing reputational damage and the livelihoods of so many families were being put in jeopardy. This had to be avoided and confidence needed to be restored.

The MPA said it remained hopeful that the minister would have the courage and swiftly do what was right.