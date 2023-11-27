Politics in the Gospel

Growing up in a nation like Malta where partisan politics predominate, one’s ability to deal with the challenges of daily life is frequently influenced by the political outlook of the average Maltese person. I am specifically referring to the fervent way in which we Maltese continue to draw lines between ‘we’ and the imaginary ‘them’, the latter of whom in this instance appear to be members of the opposing political party.

I have noticed, with some satisfaction, that this division has been harder to find over the years – at least when I contrast it with the one I recall from childhood and the early years lived in Malta.

However, it’s possible that this complexity, despite its seemingly innocuous look, still has the ability to orderly discern the relationships between Maltese people in social settings, among their acquaintances, and occasionally even within their own families.

Indeed, the way Maltese society has evolved over the years and, the fact that some of its constituents have changed dramatically in a short amount of time, suggests that the Maltese (or at least those who identify as Roman Catholics in some way) continue to be influenced by the ambiguous approach that links the institutionalised Church to politics when it comes to their relationship with God. So, this additionally impacts the manner in which the clergy employs the obligatory Sunday sermon to share the Gospel in this regard.

This has – sometimes unintentionally – led certain religious leaders to either use the Gospel too aggressively throughout the various periods of our recent history, in particular against those who were perceived as a threat to the Church in Malta, whether real or imagined, or it has caused a few priests to exercise extreme caution in how they interpret and communicate the Gospel in light of the complex situations that arise in our day.

The latter strategy is typically used by clergy members who don’t want to be associated by some members of their local community with militant revolutionaries whose objective is to criticise “their” party of choice and the ideas which it advocates. This last kind of action is typically most noticeable when a prominent political figure or member of parliament occupies a seat in the Sunday congregation’s first row.

Fortunately, there are also those who actively choose not to support either of these two extremes and, as a result, do not use the Gospel as a weapon to further polarise society or who are highly sensitive to the feelings of others.

Instead, they decide to share the Gospel as it was meant to be shared – that is, by sharing the Good News in both happy and sad circumstances. Therefore, in their view, everyone with “good will” in today’s society is the intended audience for the message of the Gospel.

Charló Camilleri’s Politics in the Gospel falls in this latter category, achieving precisely that which has been described.

The fact that the author has written several ongoing commentary pieces that have consistently appeared on The Sunday Times of Malta since 2021 demonstrates that.

Indeed, in these monthly commentaries, Camilleri continually employs a distinguished style managing to convey the political message of the Gospel in a topical manner – that is, in light of current events that directly affect us – while avoiding any explicit remark to the national or international political landscape avoiding polarisations. As a result, the author never adopted a strategy which could disappointingly plant the seeds of social division in an array of ways. Therefore, the recent news – that these commentaries have now been compiled by the same author into a single book – was definitely good news.

A way for a renewed local discourse in the arena of politics and religion

In part, due to space restrictions, I am unable to accurately depict the contents of every chapter, originally published as commentaries in The Sunday Times of Malta in the past two years. I sincerely believe that the content of this book should not be interpreted by others in precisely the same way I myself did give my sociocultural background and religious upbringing, so even if I had enough space, I would still refrain from taking such an approach.

In other words, while politics has an impact on all of us, the effects are not felt equally by each of us. Because of this, even though each chapter in this book can be read and understood in the context of local as well as international politics, the Gospel’s underlying messages should nevertheless encourage all of us to start making a favourable impact that is also unique to ourselves.

Fortunately, there are also those who do not use the Gospel as a weapon to further polarise society. Photo: Shutterstock.com

A Revolution towards Plenitude, the very first chapter, discusses Ernesto Cardenal (1925–2020), a poet and Nicaraguan Catholic priest. Along with that, he belonged to Nicaragua’s Sandinista National Liberation Front and, in his capacity as Minister of Culture, later turned into a politically active revolutionary priest. It should come as no surprise to learn that Cardenal proclaimed the Gospel in a revolutionary style.

This is an issue which frequently shakes the sensibilities of today’s westernised populace, who are frequently deceived to some degree on the term “revolution.” Popularly, “revolution” is inherently linked to various forms of violent disobedience in today’s metamodern societies, and is therefore something that needs to be avoided at all costs.

Naturally, this is a significant aspect in the context of the ostensibly progressive societies where, at least in theory, communication and harmony are constantly emphasised. But as this piece points out, a revolutionary mindset is not inherently violent– at least not in the sense that our language would have us believe.

The Gospel does, in fact, have revolutionary power, but this power is very different from how we typically understand it.

In fact, the author looks at the type of revolutionary power that doesn’t result in aggression, either physical or mental, which also causes suffering to both the individual and the collective.

The author actually points to the kind of revolutionary power that possesses the capacity to actually free each of us from those contemporary political ideologies that frequently oppress their constituents setting them in the midst of new forms of slavery.

I conclude by expressing my hope, which I believe is in accordance to the author’s, that, upon reading this unassuming book, the reader will come to realise that in contemporary culture politics still has a place in the Gospel and that the Gospel still offers insightful solutions to post-modern concerns.

Consequently, contemporary Christians could adopt Camilleri’s approach and abstain from adopting extreme positions when it comes to bridge the gap between politics and spirituality.

Politics in the Gospel, published by Horizons, elegantly reveals all of this and gently opens a way for a renewed local discourse in the arena of politics and religion.

Godwin Darmanin works as a cooperation expert with the European Labour Authority.