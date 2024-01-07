Faċċati

by Joe Camilleri

published by Horizons

Short stories indubitably follow very closely the longer novels in popularity with Maltese readers who are aficionados of this sort of literature. They offer a more concise romp into what the author has to say, and indeed very enjoyable as a quick read when time can hardly be spared.

Gozitan author Joe Camilleri, a stalwart in vast educational fields, besides studying in Malta and undertaking courses in London and Perugia, can safely be regarded as one of the most prolific local authors of short stories and essays, besides other complementary forms of literature.

This can be evidently seen in this his latest collection of short stories, 20 of them, under the imposing title Faċċati. A befitting title indeed, for each story is not simply a story, but a multi-coloured facade, a dramatic stage over which the curtain rises and falls with a superb spotlight on the complexities of the human psyche: joy, sorrow, frustration, despair, anxiety, weaknesses and particularly disillusion.

And backstage, the drama evolves: every story offering a different surprise to the reader as the narrative intensifies and the curtain falls and rises again on a host of sentiments, feelings and emotions.

Endearing are the episodes extolling, almost venerating, the better aspects of human nature: love, devotion, sincerity, fraternity and trust. On the contrary, the author lashes vehemently and mercilessly on the bitter aspects: greed, egoism, hypocrisy, intrigue, betrayal, the assault on nature and the environment.

The stories extoll the many varied aspects of human nature. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Both positive and negative scenarios are painted with vivid Maltese colours, and the background music is very often a sheer and desperate cri de coeur. And this, very often, echoes silent or deafening shouts of protest.

Beautifully and neatly printed by Horizons, the stories in Faċċati are different from other run-of-the-mill ones. They are specifically intended to stir human emotion, to make us all aware of the harsh and dire realities that afflict the chaotic world we are living in.

Besides flaunting the beauty of the Maltese language, they serve their purpose: that of defying thought, inviting reflection, creating discussion and, offering the reader a highly interesting and enjoyable book.