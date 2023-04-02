In the 143rd issue (January-March 2023) of the Dominican Fathers publication Knisja Elfejn: Il-Virtù tal-Ospitalità, Fr Raymond Gatt, OP, rightly and very effectively began his editorial with a very apt description of hospitality, of its various qualities and, particularly, how it relates in the life of human beings. Indeed, hospitality has always been regarded as one of the most noble of virtues, always a focal point in various religions, cults and races, as it has always been ready to offer both physical and spiritual shelter, hope and, essentially, love, in harmony with that other noble virtue, charity.

Fr Charles Buttigieg follows the editorial with a highly detailed look at hospitality in the Old Testament and, textually, how it featured in the various occasions and dramatic events when it was both offered and/or otherwise refused. Fr Justin Schembri, OP, follows with an expansive essay about hospitality as a characteristic mode of being of the holy people of God, the Jewish word shalom emphatically the focal point of the dominant subject.

Brilliant essays and detailed studies of this noble virtue

The issue also includes a number of brilliant essays and detailed studies of this noble virtue, by Fr Joseph Agius, OP: ‘The road to Għemmaws: hospitality on the road’; Fr Martin Micallef, OFM Cap: ‘Hospitality in the first times of the Church’; André Debattista: ‘United in diversity? Fratelli tutti and hospitality in a European context’; Fr Edgar Busuttil, SJ: ‘Hospitality and our neighbours’; Daniel Darmanin: ‘Hospitality and foreigners’; Fr Ivan Attard, OP: ‘Economic hospitality’; Marica Cassar: ‘Caritas Malta – The mission of hospitality’; Fr Joseph Mizzi: ‘A parish that welcomes’; and Fr Anton Farrugia Pisani, OFM: ‘Hospitality and the liturgy’.

For copies of this and previous issues, contact Fr Raymond Gatt, OP, on gattrayop@yahoo.com or Preca Library, Blata l-Bajda.