The Nationalist Party has criticised the government for proposing to ease contract conditions for the operators of the animal hospital in Ta'Qali, saying this would be a retrograde step for animal welfare.

In a statement, the party observed that a new version of the contract originally signed in 2016 was pending before the audit committee of the House of Representatives and it would remove some services or benefits currently given to animal welfare NGOs and the Animal Welfare Directorate.

Among others, the operators would no longer be obliged to give a 25% discount for neutering services by the NGOs and services and medicines may no longer be offered free or at cost price for the treatment of animals cared for by the directorate.

For some reason, the new contract was also removing a clause which laid down that the Ta'Qali facility was to be used 'exclusively' as a veterinary hospital, that it should be equipped with the most modern equipment, and that it should abide by European standards and obligations for veterinary hospitals, the PN said.

Gone too was the obligation for the facility to engage veterinary specialists.

The PN urged the government to rethink the contract and provide for more services, rather than a reduction.