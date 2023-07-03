Revised plans for a hotel and bungalows in Comino were submitted to the Planning Authority on Monday, with developers HV Hospitality saying they feature a reduced footprint from the original plans for the site of the bungalows.

The bungalows will replace an existing development at Santa Marija Bay while the hotel will replace the old hotel at San Niklaw Bay. They will be managed by the Six Senses brand.

The current bungalows site.

The original plans proposed a 7,154 sqm reduction of the hotel site at San Niklaw Bay, counterbalanced by an additional 2,032 sqm of the bungalow site at Santa Marija Bay, an overall reduction of 5,122 sqm.

"In response to the public’s feedback, the updated plans now propose a reduction of the footprint at the bungalow site too, bringing the total reduced footprint to 8,244 sqm —equivalent to the area of around 32 tennis courts," the developers said.

The original design for the bungalows site (with more buildings on lower left than the new plan)

The buildings at the bungalow site will be receded from the foreshore, increasing public accessibility, and will be lower in height, they added.

“Following our public exhibition, we carefully considered the concerns raised by stakeholders. Our mission has always been to find a balanced solution for this unique site - one that is mindful of environmental sustainability and respects the natural beauty of the area. The amendments we have submitted this week successfully strike the balance between the public’s concerns, the site requirements,and the touristic needs set out by the concession and local plans," HV Hospitality said, adding that it seeks to demonstrate a clear commitment to preserving Comino, a Natura 2000 site.

The plans include the removal of invasive and alien species and the planting of more than 55,000 endemic trees, shrubs and plants.

HV Hospitality is also targeting the highest LEED certification for the project, a distinction which, it said, is held by only about 20 hotels globally, reconfirming its dedication to sustainable luxury, a hallmark of the Six Senses brand.

HV Hospitality is a subsidiary of Hili Ventures.