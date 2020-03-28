The country could have been brought to a standstill if the lockdown regulations had not been loosened, but clearer directives were needed to avoid harming already ailing businesses, said the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

In a reversal of its original decision instructing entire households to remain indoors, the government announced on Friday that people living with those under lockdown will be allowed to go to work.

“Without the changes, employers would have lost a significant portion of their workforce. Many were calling worried about how to deal with losing thirty to forty percent of their employees,” said Chamber of Commerce Director General, Kevin Borg.

While Borg understood the medical emergency brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, he said the economy could have been brought to a total halt if the lockdown had not been revised.

To add to that, while the business lobby expressed understanding for these “extraordinary times”, it called for more consultation with parties involved prior to decision taking, to avoid the confusion caused by unclear instructions.

"The Malta Chamber reiterates its offer to assist Government in a bid to ensure misunderstandings and uncertainty remain to an absolute minimum," the statement read.

“It has received hundreds of communications from the business community voicing concern and asking for clarity on what was being communicated by Government,” it continued.

The few inconsistencies experienced lately are not only harming businesses, which at this time are facing the most trying moments of their existence, but are also bringing about an unnecessary level of uncertainty we could all do without as a country, the business lobby pointed out.

While supporting the revision of the lockdown, Borg emphasised the importance of those living in households with vulnerable people to continue taking precautions while at work to avoid contracting the virus.

"We understand the situation and the medical gravity of it all and we fully support the precautions outlined by the authorities to mitigate the spread of infection," he said.