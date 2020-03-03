Volvo has revised its range-topping S90 saloon and V90 estate, with the model sporting a tweaked look and upgraded equipment.

Up front, altered headlights see a new lighting signature brought to the cars while scrolling indicators have been added too. The Swedish firm has also introduced a range of new exterior colours and alloy wheels for both models.

Stealing equipment introduction headlines is a new Bower and Wilkins audio system that includes a new amplifier, noise cancellation tech and a new setting that Volvo says ‘mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club’.

The S90, V90, and V90 Cross Country – now available in new, refreshed versions. We’re also boosting our electrified offer by making mild hybrid powertrains available on every Volvo model. Learn more: https://t.co/0rGDm6pZIz #VolvoRecharged pic.twitter.com/2QSJWtqB1U — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) February 21, 2020

Also added for the first time in European markets is an ‘Advanced Air Cleaner’. Already used on Chinese-market Volvos, this allows drivers to check the quality of the air in the cabin and is capable of removing particles on demand.

Wool blend seats have also been made optional for both the S90 and V90, having debuted on the XC90, while range-topping variants can be optioned with a leather-free interior.

Alongside these new updates, Volvo has confirmed mild-hybrid technology will be rolled out on every vehicle it makes. This technology works to allow the engine to stay off when coming to a stop, ultimately cutting emissions and fuel consumption.