Steven Spielberg’s 1985 cult adventure comedy film The Goonies will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 3.30pm. The plot revolves around a band of adventurous children who take on the might of a property developing company that plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When they discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/cult-screenings-the-goonies/

