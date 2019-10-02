I refer to the article published on The Sunday Times of Malta dated September 29. I feel it is important to clarify what I believe are inaccuracies that were reported in the article which I felt unjustly contribute to tarnish my reputation and that of the entity which I chair.

The headline, on the front page in the said article states that a part of San Salvatore Bastion (Vittoriosa Fort) was snapped up or eagerly bought ahead of a tip-off ‘amid AUM expropriation push’.

The property in question belonged to private individuals prior to the acquisition by myself and others of the said property.

To this effect, as is the case with every purchase transaction of immovable property, in 2006 a promise of sale agreement was made with its previous owners.

Due to an individual unlawfully squatting in the part of the property for which a promise of sale agreement was made, the previous private owners had filed a court case in 2008 to demand the person’s eviction.

This request was granted by the Court of Appeal on March 4, 2019. Subsequently the contract of sale was signed a few weeks later, on March 28.

It is therefore erroneous to state, or insinuate, that such purchase of private land was ‘snapped up amid AUM expropriation push or after a tip-off’ considering the American University of Malta was established years after the signing of the original promise of sale agreement.

The property in question has a legally valid permit to be used as a batching plant for concrete as has been the case for a number of years.

After rightfully and lawfully acquiring the property in question, my business associates and I began considering a number of alternatives to the current batching plant which would certainly benefit the regeneration of the southern harbour area and contribute to the flourishing recreational and touristic activities.

The property bought, irrespective of the share each individual has, can be used as has been done in the past, since the property in question has a valid permit for a concrete batching plant.

The timing and presumed coincidence of the AUM’s request to expand plans including a dormitory are extraneous to the acquisition of this property and anything implying otherwise is grossly incorrect.

I categorically deny that as investors we were ever made aware that the government was seeking to expropriate our private property to transfer to another private entity.

To this date, no negotiations with AUM or the government have been made to acquire by any means our private property.

Furthermore, I deem it important to highlight that by law, the government cannot expropriate private property on behalf of private individuals and/or institutions unless it can prove that the expropriation is made in the public interest.

Having said that, as investors, we are not alien to the idea of negotiating with the government or other private individuals who share similar interests in continuing to boost the economic growth of the area and improve the quality of life of its communities.

To conclude, it is aptly clear that our business transactions were always above board and in accordance to law. Our intentions are clear, those of bolstering the area with facilities and amenities which the southern harbour area rightly deserves.

Sandro Chetcuti is president of the Malta Developers’ Association.