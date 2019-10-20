The celebrations of Malta’s Independence every September 21 bring in their wake mixed feelings. There are those among us Maltese citizens who attach high value to Independence, thereby affirming it with patriotic pride, while others who are sceptical offer token criticism, usually resulting from lack of knowledge and understanding of historical facts.

These latter citizens are, then, those who take a reductionist position and view the State as the government of the day, oftentimes with political overtones. Another level of controversy concerns the relationship between Church and State. A climate of controversies creates not only a lack of political confidence but also overshadows the very concept of the State with a consequential deficit in citizens’ sense of the State.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s homily during the Mass celebrating the 55th anniversary of Malta’s Independence on September 21 recalls and highlights the sense of the State – what in Italy’s political tradition is known as ‘il senso dello Stato’ (The Sunday Times of Malta ,‘The art of stewardship’, September 22).

Going by the very title of the homily, ‘Governance as Stewardship of the State and the International Community’ – which he synthesised as ‘The art of stewardship’ in his article published in The Sunday Times of Malta, September 22 – the meaning the message wants to portray is evident in its explanation of features of the State.

With stewardship as its key word, the message tells us subliminally that the ‘perception of the State’ is more profound than a description of life in terms of purely political community.

Besides being a significantly constitutional milestone, statehood, as a political development on nationhood, challenges us to reflect on what is expected of us as citizens and Christians. It is this challenge that should also motivate us to participate constructively in public debates on the upcoming Constitutional Reform Convention in the wake of the “challenges of globalisation”.

This movement gains its momentum from the previous achievements that incidentally took place also in the month of September. I refer to Malta’s liberation from three world powers: the Ottoman power in the Great Siege of 1565; the short-lived French occupation (1798-1799), which was still oppressive in terms of human rights; and the liberation from the threats of Nazism, Fascism and Communism (1945).

Such achievements are a living witness of a people’s determination to give meaning to the foundational freedom through the 1921 Constitution and subsequent Constitutions during British rule (1800-1964). This was a journey travelled with a sense of a right to freedom and sovereignty, reaching its appointment with history in the 1964 Independence Constitution.

In its attempts to break away from the romantic poetry of the 18th and early 19th century, and reflect a post-Independence mentality, modern Maltese literature enters into an intense dialogue with the Mediterranean and global landscape. According to Adrian Grima, this shows people’s profound desire for autonomy and national sovereignty, with statehood “transcending itself from a national category to a universal one”.

From a biblical viewpoint, the sense of civic responsibility is a reflection of the parable of the faithful and unfaithful servant (Luke 12:41-48), which is summed up in Christ’s warning : “Much is required from the person to whom much is given; much more is required from the person to whom much more is given.” (Lk 12:48).

Biblical and Christian tradition is followed by the social teaching of the Church, to which citizens, living by with what Saint Augustine calls “Christian citizenship”, can resort to as enlightening ethical guidelines. A few examples from the many we have suffice to drive the point home.

It is precisely civic responsible action that the ‘Sense of State’ wants to emphasise

The Second Vatican Council’s Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World (Gaudium et Spes) (GS) states that “social order… must be founded on truth, built on justice, and motivated by love” (GS, 26). A good sense of the State creates public human institutions that “labour to minister to the dignity and purpose of man… under every political system… [with] political authority representing the State [exercised] within the limits of morality” (GS, 29).

This is further clarified in the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church wherein it is declared that “the State must provide an adequate legal framework for social subjects to engage freely in their activities… with respect for the principle of subsidiarity, so that the interplay between free associations and democratic life may be directed to the common good” (p. 211).

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) (2006) reiterated the primacy of the human person as the “principle, subject and ultimate end of all social institutions” (CCC, 402) which is nicely captured in Pope John Paul II’s words that conceive the sense of State in terms of a “State of Law” and “Social Ethics”.

There is in Saint John Paul’s words an understanding of the State as a social construct that has to function in respect of fundamental ethical norms in view of “forming a society of free citizens who jointly pursue the common good. In his sense, true democracy is accomplished” (Memory and Identity, p. 148).

Such social teaching exemplifies in a nutshell the way for a proper sense of the State and its stewardship. This requires three fundamental principles, namely, a “dynamically conceived common good”, a transparent “juridical order” and “a legal status” oriented towards societal needs and humanity.

The Archbishop’s homily is more than an exposition of the theory of the State. The main aim is to drive us to action, to motivate us to move on from words to deeds, and it is precisely civic responsible action that the ‘sense of the State’ wants to emphasise.

Now, how will this call for action affect us in our ideas, discourse and behaviour as Maltese Christian citizens? How can it influence the narrative of the Maltese nationhood and statehood? Some suggestions may help us make the qualitative leap of citizenship and Christian faith in the interest of the State.

The first step is the need to work on culture. Without a positive culture, the political superstructure falls apart. ‘Culture of the State’ requires knowledge and understanding of the nature of the State, which in­cludes civil society, the political community and the Church. It also requires active and responsible participation in the life of all institutions of the State in the interest of the common good, along with safeguarding and promoting the natural environment and historical patrimony as a common heritage. Ecology is to be factored in when considering major infrastructural projects.

It requires a more sustainable interplay between economic growth and ecology as well as between technology and humanity, along with a bridging language in the use of social media that promotes social solidarity, respect for equality, and human dignity. Bridging is more constructive to community than discrimination due to distancing among racial categories.

Re-considering newly emerging conceptualisations of family life in a climate of individual and communal respect for diversity and personal values is also needed. We need to appreciate citizenship as a value in its own right and not as a commodity to be negotiated, but a natural and political right as a major element of nationality and statehood.

The above is a reflection on the narrative of the State characterised by knowledge and understanding, skills and attitudes, emerging from a holistic and free Christian culture of beauty, goodness and truth.

It is a narrative of a post-Independence generation of authentic Christian citizens focusing on re-considering the statehood of a sovereign, autonomous Maltese republic and building on it, hopefully, through a renewed and more relevant Independence Constitution. The key to success is education in a collective consciousness of the State.

Philip Said is former education officer and Żebbuġ local councillor.

