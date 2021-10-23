Manchester United, revived by their European escape act, face a stern test against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race this weekend.

Rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea need their understudies to rise to the challenge when the leaders host Norwich.

After Steve Bruce’s exit this week, Newcastle head to Crystal Palace searching for a first win since the club’s blockbuster takeover.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta